Spotify Technology (SPOT) Received New Evercore ISI Group Rating; Ack Asset Management Trimmed By $713,800 Its Forr (FORR) Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Forr (FORR) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as Forr (FORR)’s stock declined 5.72%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 193,400 shares with $8.51M value, down from 210,000 last quarter. Forr now has $596.26M valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 81,330 shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research: Accounting Standard Change Reduced 1Q Rev by About $2.3M; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Evercore ISI Group raised shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a “Underperform” rating to “In-Line” rating in a a research note made public on Tuesday, 1 October.

Analysts await Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 255.56% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Spotify Technology S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Spotify Technology has $19000 highest and $11500 lowest target. $169.57’s average target is 48.75% above currents $114 stock price. Spotify Technology had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18200 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 1.34M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 12.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 17/05/2018 – VIVENDI CEO SAYS GROUP WILL KEEP ITS STAKE IN SPOTIFY, DEEMS IT A STRATEGIC PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – SPOTIFY EXECUTIVES BEGIN SPEAKING AT EVENT IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Spotify Buys Loudr as House Panel Passes Pay Act (Correct); 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY SEES FY GROSS MARGIN +23% TO +25%; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI CEO DE PUYFONTAINE SAYS GROUP IS A STRATEGIC PARTNER OF SPOTIFY, INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE; 16/04/2018 – Sony reaps rewards of Stringer legacy with $983m profit on Spotify; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 10/05/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Removes R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists As Part of New Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy; 07/05/2018 – Record Labels Reap More Than $1 Billion Selling Spotify Stakes; 03/05/2018 – Spotify’s Biggest 1Q Surprise Is No Surprise at All: Street Wrap

More notable recent Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “â€˜Spotâ€™ This Great Long-Term Opportunity in Spotify Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Spotify (SPOT) to In Line – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spotify: The Future Is Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,182 activity. $99,182 worth of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was bought by BRADFORD NEIL on Thursday, August 8.