Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Reaches $143.72 After 4.00% Down Move; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Has 1.59 Sentiment

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 378,718 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 14.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 108 funds opened new or increased positions, while 68 sold and decreased their holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The funds in our database now own: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Spotify Technology S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.78% EPS growth.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Among 5 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spotify Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SPOT in report on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Raymond James maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on Friday, April 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Nomura.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 571.67 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HPP’s profit will be $75.64M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.