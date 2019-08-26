Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) At $138.10 Forms Top; GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (GPFOF) Shorts Decreased By 18.77%

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) formed multiple top with $150.53 target or 9.00% above today’s $138.10 share price. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has $24.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 105,013 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 12.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 26/04/2018 – SPOTIFY SAYS PRICE CHANGE WILL COME INTO EFFECT FOR NEW USERS ON MAY 1ST; EXISTING SUBSCRIBERS WILL KEEP CURRENT PRICE UNTIL JULY 2018- SPOKESPERSON; 16/04/2018 – Take a long-term view on Spotify, @JimCramer recommends; 12/04/2018 – Spotify Buys Loudr as House Panel Passes Pay Act (Correct); 24/04/2018 – SPOTIFY EXECUTIVES BEGIN SPEAKING AT EVENT IN NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 03/05/2018 – Spotify suffered its worst day since going public; 11/04/2018 – Spotify and Hulu join forces with $12.99 subscription plan; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 12/04/2018 – Spotify buys ‘cover song’ licensing firm to tackle copyright risks

GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) had a decrease of 18.77% in short interest. GPFOF’s SI was 9.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.77% from 11.56M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 2409 days are for GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)’s short sellers to cover GPFOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1256 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Spotify Technology has $19000 highest and $120 lowest target. $170.29’s average target is 23.31% above currents $138.1 stock price. Spotify Technology had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial services and products to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. The firm offers personal, investment, and other accounts; investment funds; credit protection products; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. It also provides stock exchange brokerage and investment services; credit cards; and money and capital market services.