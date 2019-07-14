Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The funds in our database reported: 311,473 shares, up from 274,542 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to report $-0.56 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.20% from last quarter’s $-0.61 EPS. After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Spotify Technology S.A.’s analysts see -37.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $152.3. About 871,920 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 14.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 24/05/2018 – SPOTIFY WILL ADJUST RECENT POLICY ON HATE SPEECH, MISCONDUCT; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 24/05/2018 – Spotify scores victory in battle over royalty payments; 12/04/2018 – SPOTIFY BUYS PAYMENT TRACKER LOUDR, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – SPOTIFY SAYS PRICE CHANGE WILL COME INTO EFFECT FOR NEW USERS ON MAY 1ST; EXISTING SUBSCRIBERS WILL KEEP CURRENT PRICE UNTIL JULY 2018- SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – Spotify Buys Loudr as House Panel Passes Pay Act (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Getting booted from Spotify’s playlists didn’t hurt R. Kelly’s music streaming numbers; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Spotify’s Biggest 1Q Surprise Is No Surprise at All: Street Wrap

More notable recent Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio declares $0.0437 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss NACCO Industries’s (NYSE:NC) 39% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $93.47 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 33,513 shares traded or 179.55% up from the average. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) has risen 2.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 16,000 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 28,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.06% invested in the company for 42,138 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 39,852 shares.

More notable recent Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Spotify Technology’s Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The Calm Before The 10 IPO Storm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore ISI Changes Channels On Spotify, Says Gross Profit Projections Overly Optimistic – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.