Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Stock Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.69 Million; Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 180,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 223,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 423,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 256,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 679,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 339,921 shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 07/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 4Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S: REPAID PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL MATURING IN DEC ’20; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $837.0M-$860.0M; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 107,360 shares to 272,373 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 57,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Com has 42,599 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Cap Ltd stated it has 14,173 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 180,688 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.39% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 61,998 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Principal Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.46% or 663,212 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity has 204,893 shares. Zeke Advsr Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,172 shares. Choate Invest invested in 0.04% or 10,579 shares. First Business, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,818 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 0.8% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 31,930 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 5,790 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.98M shares to 9.68M shares, valued at $291.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 167,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

