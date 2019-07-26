Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Shareholder Skylands Capital Decreased Position by $526,700 as Stock Value Declined; As America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) Stock Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Boosted Stake

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 131,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 402,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 63,594 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPWH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 16/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.55 TO $0.64; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $837.0M-$860.0M

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) by 2452.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 24,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,522 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. It closed at $14.24 lastly. It is down 16.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares to 116 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares to 118,450 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.17 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

