Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Reaches $4.37 After 5.00% Down Move; Fncb Bancorp (FNCB) Shorts Raised By 5.88%

Fncb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. FNCB’s SI was 5,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 5,100 shares previously. With 73,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Fncb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB)’s short sellers to cover FNCB’s short positions. The SI to Fncb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 8,192 shares traded. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FNCB News: 25/04/2018 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Increases Second Quarter Dividend 33%; 25/04/2018 – FNCB BANCORP INC FNCB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR

The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 123,962 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S : AMENDMENT OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.55 TO $0.64; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES DECREASED BY 4.5%, OR 5.2% EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE, OVER SAME PERIOD; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces CEO Transition; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $188.34 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPWH worth $9.42M less.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.17M for 9.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.34 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $158.04 million. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.