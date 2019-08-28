The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.20% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 98,952 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S RAISES BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250M; 07/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Amendment of Revolving Credit Facility and Refinancing of Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S: CREDIT PACT AMENDED, NEW $40M TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $830M-$860M; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $165.72M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPWH worth $4.97M more.

WHEELOCK & CO LTD HKD .50 ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:WHLKF) had a decrease of 53% in short interest. WHLKF’s SI was 196,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53% from 418,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 983 days are for WHEELOCK & CO LTD HKD .50 ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:WHLKF)’s short sellers to cover WHLKF’s short positions. It closed at $6.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wheelock and Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, property development, and property management in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company has market cap of $12.07 billion. The company, through its subsidiary, Wheelock Properties Limited, develops various residential projects; and owns various investment properties. It has a 4.41 P/E ratio. Wheelock and Company Limited, through its interest in Wheelock Properties Limited, develops luxury residential properties in Singapore.

