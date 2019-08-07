Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; SSE plc (LON:SSE) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering SSE PLC (LON:SSE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. SSE PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SSE plc (LON:SSE) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, May 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, June 6 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Monday, May 20 with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained SSE plc (LON:SSE) on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1293 target in Thursday, June 6 report. See SSE plc (LON:SSE) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1260.00 New Target: GBX 1250.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 1140.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1357.00 New Target: GBX 1293.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1360.00 New Target: GBX 1305.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1130.00 Unchanged

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1180.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.36M giving it 8.30 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.985. About 74,744 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S RAISES BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250M; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Increase Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S : AMENDMENT OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS JON BARKER APPOINTED CEO; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS

The stock increased 0.88% or GBX 9.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1083.5. About 3.42M shares traded. SSE plc (LON:SSE) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 11.12 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It has a 7.86 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind.

More notable recent Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sportsmanâ€™s Warehouse News: SPWH Stock Shoots Higher on Credit Card Deal – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2019: ATIF,YRD,ADS,SPWH – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Join Sportsman’s Warehouse at Fort Wayne Grand Opening Celebration – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPWH) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings’s (NASDAQ:SPWH) Painful 59% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $177.85 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.