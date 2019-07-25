Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.17M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 164,932 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S : AMENDMENT OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES DECREASED BY 4.5%, OR 5.2% EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE, OVER SAME PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $51 Initiates Coverage On

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPWH) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2019: ATIF,YRD,ADS,SPWH – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Join Sportsman’s Warehouse at Fort Wayne Grand Opening Celebration – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/11/2019: YRD, BCS, ADS, SPWH, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $177.14 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Com Ny reported 52,696 shares. Franklin Res owns 4,870 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 49,478 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 289,833 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 37,232 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. London Of Virginia holds 1.88 million shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 45,731 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.