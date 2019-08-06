Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Megalith Financial Acquisition Class A Commo (MFAC) Shorts Up By 3.44%

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC) had an increase of 3.44% in short interest. MFAC’s SI was 159,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.44% from 154,100 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC)’s short sellers to cover MFAC’s short positions. It closed at $10.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.17M giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 34,383 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO MAY 23, 2023, TERM LOAN WILL ALSO MATURE ON MAY 23, 2023; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $830M-$860M; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O FY SHR VIEW $0.64, REV VIEW $845.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Provide for $40 Million Term Loan

More notable recent Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $150000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing September 21, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-CSR Investment Managers Seri For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form S-1/A Megalith Financial Acqui – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp