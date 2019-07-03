Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Value Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 430,029 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 601,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 176,479 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S: REPAID PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL MATURING IN DEC ’20; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Increase Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW $40 MLN TERM LOAN

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35,500 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 7,206 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 85,400 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 7,636 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 128 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.1% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc accumulated 5,230 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 584,893 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.82% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 24,567 shares. Knott David M owns 228 shares. 45,000 are owned by Birch Run Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Wafra invested in 160,337 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd reported 0.2% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.25 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.