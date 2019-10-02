Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Both Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok Holdings Inc. 12 0.00 16.16M -0.06 0.00 Sprint Corporation 7 1.21 636.77M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spok Holdings Inc. and Sprint Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spok Holdings Inc. and Sprint Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok Holdings Inc. 136,026,936.03% -0.5% -0.4% Sprint Corporation 9,475,744,047.62% -7% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta means Spok Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sprint Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spok Holdings Inc. Its rival Sprint Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Spok Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sprint Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Spok Holdings Inc. and Sprint Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sprint Corporation has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 62.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sprint Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04% Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95%

For the past year Spok Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Sprint Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sprint Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Spok Holdings Inc.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.