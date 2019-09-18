Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR). The two are both Wireless Communications companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok Holdings Inc. 14 1.38 N/A -0.06 0.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

In table 1 we can see Spok Holdings Inc. and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spok Holdings Inc. and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Spok Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Spok Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Partner Communications Company Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Spok Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spok Holdings Inc. and Partner Communications Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 2.1%. About 1.3% of Spok Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year Spok Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.