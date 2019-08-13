Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Reaches $12.21 After 8.00% Up Move; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped By $2.03 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 12.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 43,193 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 384,666 shares with $18.35 million value, up from 341,473 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 4.37M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC

The stock of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 114,153 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spok Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPOK); 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Spok Executives to Share Insights with C-Suite at Upcoming Events; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN SPOK HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – Advisory Councils Guide Future Product Enhancements to the Spok Care Connect® Platform; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q Rev $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, TODD STEIN TO BE NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $234.79M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $13.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPOK worth $18.78M more.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $234.79 million. The firm provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 13,059 shares to 12,443 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 4,557 shares and now owns 41,738 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) was reduced too.

