Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Reaches $11.80 Yearly Low; Movado Group (MOV)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 76 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 66 decreased and sold their stakes in Movado Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 15.75 million shares, up from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Movado Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

The stock of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.74 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.80 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $226.61 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $10.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.39M less. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 59,658 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spok Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPOK); 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Advisory Councils Guide Future Product Enhancements to the Spok Care Connect® Platform; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”

Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 26,205 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 77,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 40,584 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 124,034 shares.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.29M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 37,416 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $567.71 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

