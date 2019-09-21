Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Comparison side by side

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) compete with each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok Holdings Inc. 14 1.35 N/A -0.06 0.00 China Mobile Limited 46 0.00 N/A 4.18 10.18

Table 1 demonstrates Spok Holdings Inc. and China Mobile Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4% China Mobile Limited 0.00% 11.5% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Spok Holdings Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Mobile Limited has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spok Holdings Inc. Its rival China Mobile Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Spok Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Mobile Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Spok Holdings Inc. and China Mobile Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Mobile Limited’s consensus price target is $55, while its potential upside is 34.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.2% of China Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. Spok Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 74.2% are China Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04% China Mobile Limited -2.89% -6.46% -10.43% -19% -4.4% -11.25%

For the past year Spok Holdings Inc. was less bearish than China Mobile Limited.

Summary

China Mobile Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spok Holdings Inc.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.