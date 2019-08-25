Spok Hldgs (SPOK) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $393,601 as Market Value Declined; Venbio Select Advisor Has Raised Its Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stake by $13.50 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 354,059 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 30,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The hedge fund held 133,623 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 125,626 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spok Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPOK); 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q Rev $43.1M; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Spok Holdings; 25/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MLN TO $177 MLN FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma by 185,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $211.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc by 595,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,999 shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences sues generic competitor to Belbuca – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences files for $125M mixed shelf and stockholder sales; shares down 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.46 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 10,951 shares. Citigroup accumulated 112,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 724,445 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 25,698 shares stake. Ellington Management Lc reported 12,500 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Avoro Advisors Ltd Com invested in 7.42M shares or 1.7% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.81M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 74,500 shares. Us National Bank De owns 200 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 56,674 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). State Street reported 82,266 shares.