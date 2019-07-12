Spok Hldgs (SPOK) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Modera Wealth Management Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $429,371 as Share Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 14.30 million shares traded or 108.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 52,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 41,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.21 million market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. It is down 10.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 17/05/2018 – Spok Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Spok and Bernoulli Health Partner to Elevate Clinical Alarm Management; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, TODD STEIN TO BE NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Advisory Councils Guide Future Product Enhancements to the Spok Care Connect® Platform; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS ENGAGED IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q Rev $43.1M; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Spok Holdings; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement

More notable recent Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MPX International Completes Acquisition of HolyWeed, a Swiss Premium Organic Cannabis Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spok Improves Care Team Communication at Vail Health – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “China’s New Trade War Defense Is a Stock Market for Tech Firms – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BT Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 16,758 shares to 4,842 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 8,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

