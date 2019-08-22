Splunk (SPLK) Was Downgraded by Baird to “Neutral”; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Sellers Increased By 50% Their Shorts

Baird downgraded Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock to a “Neutral” rating from a “Outperform”. This rating change was revealed in a a report today.

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK) had an increase of 50% in short interest. LSBK’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 600 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s short sellers to cover LSBK’s short positions. The SI to Lake Shore Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.04%. It closed at $15 lastly. It is up 12.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical LSBK News: 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE – NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FOR WAIVER OF RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO DURING YR ENDING FEB 7, 2019, UP TO $0.10/SHARE ON QTRLY BASIS; 09/03/2018 LAKE SHORE BANCORP – LAKE SHORE MHC GOT NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION OF FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp Existing Repurchase Plan Was Terminated as a Result of the New Plan; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO GET DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSBK); 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP – EXPECTED THAT MHC TO WAIVE DIVIDENDS DECLARED DURING 12-MONTHS ENDING FEB 7, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Exits Position in Lake Shore Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 25/04/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stk Repurchase Program

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 4.26M shares traded or 134.77% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Among 25 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Splunk Inc has $165 highest and $112 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 18.64% above currents $128.46 stock price. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 24 by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Argus Research. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.29 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Splunk Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated stated it has 35,662 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Brinker reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 42,903 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13.17 million shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.49% or 38,870 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 3,430 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 120,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,955 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Inc (SPLK) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors Setting the Tone – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk bull sees lower surprise risk; SPLK +2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $89.22 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Investors sentiment is 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 1 investors sold Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 437,741 shares or 0.97% less from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,669 shares. 79,002 are held by Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp. Arbiter Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% or 173,406 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,741 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 10,374 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 33,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 1,116 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,420 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2013 – NASDAQ” with publication date: August 01, 2013.