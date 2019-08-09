Splunk (SPLK) Stake Has Lifted by Castleark Management Llc; As Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Stock Rose, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased by $474,300 Its Stake

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 68.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 63,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 156,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 93,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 1.12 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 96,016 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 68,200 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $93.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 10,772 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 26,618 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,585 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.02% or 751,594 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 67,216 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 9,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 106,783 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 494 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 168,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 82,822 shares. Phocas Fin holds 71,662 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Elizabeth Park Capital owns 269,038 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 247,659 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests holds 0.52% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 4.77 million shares. Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Mgmt has invested 2.24% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Washington Cap Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,800 shares. Zweig reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 343 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 648 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 2,435 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Llc. 55 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). 23,862 were reported by Mathes. 5,442 were reported by Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd holds 18,856 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 63,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 112,508 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 74,991 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

