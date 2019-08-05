Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Position by $529,480; Post Hldgs (POST) Share Price Declined While Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 85,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 174,371 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 555,864 shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 1,011 shares. Smith Moore & Company invested in 6,280 shares. Services Corp has 0.15% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 40,175 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 14,498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Bancshares holds 121,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 94,828 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company owns 1,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 452,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 9,226 shares. Freshford Cap Ltd owns 263,197 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.02% stake. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 204,000 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P had bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96 million on Wednesday, February 6. The insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TROW) by 460,631 shares to 33,200 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 128,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NetHope and Splunk Bring Data Insights to Global Disaster Relief – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset has 4,857 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tcw Group reported 1.17M shares. State Street Corporation has 3.04 million shares. 252 are owned by Huntington Financial Bank. Blair William Il owns 227,895 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Natl Ins Tx owns 57,600 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 430 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 2,578 shares. Fincl Management has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Howe And Rusling reported 40 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,615 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,300 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited reported 25,782 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).