Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Peconic Partners Lowered Holding by $6.20 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Vale S A (VALE) Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 1.46 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 14.10 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale convicted in Brazil court for dam breach damages – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More Upside For Brazil Stocks As iBovespa Breaks Above 100,000 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vale SA to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale says could reach global settlements from dam burst by year-end – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 Paramount For Vale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $211,267 activity.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Splunk Stock Has Fallen Despite Record Earnings – Investorplace.com” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Splunk At $80, Earn 7.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Is a Victim of Its Own Success — For Now – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk Becomes A Strategic Acquisition Target For Several Major Players – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.