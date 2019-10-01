Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Pdt Partners Decreased Its Stake by $2.01 Million; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Position by $22.88 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 16,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 78,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 94,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 534,341 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 14.47 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.76M, down from 17.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.99 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.82M for 1.97 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 11,400 shares to 72,700 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.