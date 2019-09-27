Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Stake by $2.09 Million; Walthausen & Company Stake in Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) Raised by $386,580

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 16,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 587,736 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 193,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Atlantic Power Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 93,510 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is Splunk Stock or Wayfair Stock Better? – Investorplace.com" on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "InvestorPlace Roundup: Should You Buy Nvidia or Splunk? – Investorplace.com" published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq" with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 9,554 shares to 11,554 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 13,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 122,420 shares to 261,563 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

