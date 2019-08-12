Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Castleark Management Has Upped Stake; As Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined, Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 144,265 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 148,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.37 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 68.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 63,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 156,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 93,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

