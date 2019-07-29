Splunk (SPLK) Position Held by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23M, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,848 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 199,600 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 286,102 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Comm Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,828 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,158 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.04% or 104,657 shares. 3,499 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 8,319 were reported by Freestone Capital Liability Co. Amp Invsts Limited owns 47,562 shares. Blackrock reported 8.49 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 754,961 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,435 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,236 shares to 87,785 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 50,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,330 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 70,517 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.09M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.07% or 3,666 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.45% stake. Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 171,794 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 3.45 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,754 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,335 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 59,266 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.67% or 24,108 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 8,028 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate reported 30,840 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 10.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.