Splunk (SPLK) Position Held by Glynn Capital Management Llc; Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined While Hap Trading Has Raised Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 176,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13 million, up from 173,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 1,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,306 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 264,088 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Dupont Management owns 0.3% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 67,140 shares. Addison Cap reported 16,832 shares. 68,476 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. Community Retail Bank Na invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 106,528 were reported by Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 1.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,500 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.12% or 5,383 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 148 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 79,476 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 0.28% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. 74,984 are held by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc. First Personal Svcs has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chemical State Bank has invested 0.38% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Tilray – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Should Be a Long-Term Winner – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 157,200 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,876 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).