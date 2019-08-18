Splunk (SPLK) Market Value Rose While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.93 Million; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined, Ci Investments Has Trimmed Stake

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 69.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 498,897 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.49 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 15,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 26,542 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 42,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 130,575 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 744,081 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $80.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.