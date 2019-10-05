Splunk (SPLK) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Its Stake by $561,250; Summit Securities Group Has Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.03 Million; Stock Value Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 95.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 4,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 354.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 22,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 29,242 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,756 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 44,017 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 54,962 shares. Missouri-based Jag Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.41% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Scout holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 600,392 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.51% or 4.67 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 368,376 shares. 120 were accumulated by Clenar Muke Llc. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,978 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 13.54M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carroll Incorporated has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,635 shares to 12,556 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regent Invest Management Lc reported 17,852 shares. Farmers invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stifel Finance owns 1.45 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Madison Investment accumulated 94,359 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% or 14,172 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication accumulated 142,524 shares. Omers Administration holds 183,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 30,895 are held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gyroscope Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 2.7% or 156,066 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma holds 10,595 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lipe Dalton invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,740 shares to 60 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CSCO).