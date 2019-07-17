Splunk (SPLK) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $529,480; Grimes & Company Has Upped Its Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stake by $466,155

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 5,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,110 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 54,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 1.14 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 1.20 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian invested in 0.84% or 20,826 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0.14% or 37,299 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Private Advisor Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,255 shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,338 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 173,954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited accumulated 299,271 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 42,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capital Mgmt Corporation Va has 3.05% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 135,564 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 16 shares. 7,981 were accumulated by Srb.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,184 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Management Professionals accumulated 280 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 26,542 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pension Serv reported 180,853 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marvin & Palmer Associates reported 3.68% stake. Patten Inc holds 0.12% or 2,197 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1.47M were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 10,698 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Stephens Inv Gp Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 34,321 shares. 25,200 were accumulated by Sit Inv Inc. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 55,438 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 4,032 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). New Jersey-based Nuwave Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).