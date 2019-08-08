Splunk (SPLK) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Holding by $26.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake as Shares Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 211,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 386,698 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18M, down from 597,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.15M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $206.14. About 428,942 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,124 shares to 30,643 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 374,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

