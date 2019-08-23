Splunk (SPLK) Holder Peconic Partners Lowered Its Stake; Whitebox Advisors Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 15.36M shares traded or 745.59% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 39,102 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 82,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 521,701 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares to 639,133 shares, valued at $33.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.85M shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 103,120 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 54,252 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc invested in 209,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Harbour Grp Inc LP stated it has 1.08 million shares. 469,260 are owned by Maverick Capital Limited. 718,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. 2.19 million were reported by Par Capital Mngmt. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 1.98 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,405 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.09% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd reported 7,410 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,640 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 16,163 were accumulated by Nine Masts Capital Ltd. 2.42M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bamco Ny has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Shell Asset Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 120,418 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 301,461 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 315,543 shares. Asset has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Scout Invs stated it has 387,950 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Communication Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,197 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 137,949 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 148,047 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

