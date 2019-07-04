Splunk (SPLK) Holder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Stake by $5.70 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Five9 (FIVN) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 932,277 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 164,711 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $71.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.18 million activity. Carges Mark T sold $231,550 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

