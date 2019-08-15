Splunk (SPLK) Holder Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $75.58 Million; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 39,774 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 609,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 509,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.51 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 305,113 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9,700 shares to 120,200 shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 63,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.63 million for 50.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “West Pharma (WST) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 8,812 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 68,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation owns 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 7,955 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 74,983 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 270,161 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 352,016 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 853,101 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 143,100 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 794 shares stake. Parkside Commercial Bank And invested in 819 shares. Cambridge has 2,556 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 580,762 are owned by Westfield Mngmt Comm Lp. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 120,336 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Bamco holds 118,366 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 5,242 shares in its portfolio. Sit Associates holds 25,200 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co owns 75 shares. 6,350 were reported by Oakbrook Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.42M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 20 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,300 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 961,612 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 744,259 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 263 shares or 0% of the stock.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 73,375 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $200.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 161,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Trivago N V.