Splunk (SPLK) Holder Keybank National Association Raised Stake by $576,972; Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Shares Declined

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 12,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 11,560 shares to 15,562 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 70,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,603 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).