Splunk (SPLK) Holder Ithaka Group Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Opaleye Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dermira (DERM)

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 449,120 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63M, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.