Splunk (SPLK) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Holding; As A10 Networks (ATEN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Upped Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 29,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 356,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.89 million, up from 327,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 92,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 410,167 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Settlement Agreement With VIEX Capital Advisors

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Splunk launches corporate venture arm – PE Hub” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk Smashes Estimates and Makes a Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has 2,487 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fincl Pro Inc invested in 280 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.49M shares. 8,476 were reported by Stephens Ar. Howe And Rusling holds 34 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Millennium Limited Liability holds 151,533 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 6,000 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Mgmt Llc. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 15,103 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company reported 15,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zweig has 0.82% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Venator Capital Management Limited has 22,500 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,328 shares to 332,234 shares, valued at $95.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 14,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,640 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).