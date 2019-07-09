Splunk (SPLK) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Waters (WAT) Holder Investment House Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, down from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 524,636 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 950,903 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 30,705 shares. D E Shaw owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 are held by Trustmark State Bank Tru Department. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 31 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wafra Inc has invested 0.3% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 376,613 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.33% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 343 shares. 7,923 are held by Pitcairn. Captrust stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Personal Fin Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 277 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.71% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 2.60 million shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $416,740 activity. Shares for $231,550 were sold by Carges Mark T on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,550 were accumulated by Creative Planning. First National Bank & Trust has 1,598 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.08% or 7.84 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Logan Mgmt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 61,952 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 1,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 1,877 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.58% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). D E Shaw And accumulated 0.03% or 103,055 shares. Parkside Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 92 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd has 4,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Adage Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 89,751 shares stake.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) by 7,415 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares. $463,180 worth of stock was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Kim Francis had sold 913 shares worth $206,694. King Ian sold $5.25 million worth of stock or 23,000 shares. $4.60 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. 10,800 shares valued at $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.