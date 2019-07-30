Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 128 10.83 N/A -1.89 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.72 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Splunk Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk Inc.’s 2.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 109.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Splunk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.90% and an $153.27 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Synaptics Incorporated is $40.17, which is potential 22.92% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Splunk Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Splunk Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 100%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Splunk Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.