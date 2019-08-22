Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

This is a contrast between Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 8.70 N/A -2.11 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.26 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 highlights Splunk Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, salesforce.com inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Splunk Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 21 2.84 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

Splunk Inc.’s consensus target price is $152.4, while its potential upside is 28.71%. Meanwhile, salesforce.com inc.’s consensus target price is $182.68, while its potential upside is 23.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Splunk Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 84.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Splunk Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.