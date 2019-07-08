Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 125 10.22 N/A -1.89 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 9 6.51 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Splunk Inc. and Red Violet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Splunk Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Violet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.53% for Splunk Inc. with average target price of $153.27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Splunk Inc. and Red Violet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 11.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76% Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Splunk Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.