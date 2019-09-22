Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

As Application Software companies, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 9.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Splunk Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Splunk Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Intellicheck Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Splunk Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Splunk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.61% and an $141.8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Splunk Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 27.2%. Insiders held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.