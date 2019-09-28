Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 118 1.89 150.40M -2.11 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.60 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Splunk Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Splunk Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 126,994,849.28% 0% 0% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta means Splunk Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$141.8 is Splunk Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.11%. Competitively Box Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 12.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has 29.05% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Box Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.