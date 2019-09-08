Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 128 8.19 N/A -2.11 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 34 3.12 N/A -1.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta indicates that Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Benefitfocus Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Splunk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Splunk Inc. has a consensus price target of $144.2, and a 30.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus price target is $51.75, while its potential upside is 99.50%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Splunk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Splunk Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Splunk Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.