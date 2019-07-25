Splunk Inc. (SPLK) EPS Estimated At $-0.51; Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) stake by 30.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc acquired 90,207 shares as Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF)’s stock rose 6.52%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 383,151 shares with $2.71M value, up from 292,944 last quarter. Wisdomtree Invts Inc now has $978.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 927,588 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Closes Below 50-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 200D-MA; 20/04/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Below 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree’s David Abner Receives ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 10/05/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Above 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $159.8M; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $-0.51 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.85 EPS previously, Splunk Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 1.03M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 8,504 shares to 120,329 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 77,975 shares and now owns 393,273 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. Shares for $295,965 were bought by Bossone Anthony. Ziemba Peter M also bought $97,082 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on Monday, February 4. Muni Amit bought 13,500 shares worth $80,816. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $492,765 was bought by Steinberg Jonathan L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.84 billion. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.