Splunk Inc. (SPLK) EPS Estimated At $-0.51; American Water Works Company (AWK) Sentiment Is 1.09

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 258 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 236 reduced and sold stock positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $-0.51 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter's $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.85 EPS previously, Splunk Inc.'s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 1.12 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.94 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.21 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Splunk Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.18% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Covington Capital invested in 50 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tcw stated it has 1.17M shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,220 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.03% stake. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fjarde Ap holds 51,217 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 10,828 shares. Axa stated it has 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Trexquant Lp invested in 0.34% or 38,655 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cipher Capital L P invested in 0.08% or 7,687 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.09 billion. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc has $170 highest and $112 lowest target. $153.27’s average target is 20.80% above currents $126.88 stock price. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BTIG Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 8.