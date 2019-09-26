Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparing side by side

Both Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 126 8.70 N/A -2.11 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.42 N/A 0.02 2341.11

In table 1 we can see Splunk Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. Its rival Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Splunk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Splunk Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Splunk Inc.’s upside potential is 20.64% at a $141.8 consensus target price. Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.17, with potential upside of 70.99%. The results provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Splunk Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 33% respectively. About 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Splunk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Uber Technologies Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.