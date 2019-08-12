Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparison side by side

Since Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 10.20 N/A -2.11 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 demonstrates Splunk Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Splunk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Splunk Inc. is $153.27, with potential upside of 17.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Splunk Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 13.4% respectively. Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was more bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.