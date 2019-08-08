Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 9.93 N/A -2.11 0.00 Shopify Inc. 246 30.62 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Splunk Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.02 beta indicates that Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Splunk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Splunk Inc.’s upside potential is 24.89% at a $153.27 consensus target price. On the other hand, Shopify Inc.’s potential downside is -6.14% and its consensus target price is $320.37. Based on the results shown earlier, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has weaker performance than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.